Firefighters spray the engine compartment of a car that caught fire after being involved in an accident Monday on William Street, west of Siemers Drive. A bystander put out the fire with a fire extinguisher while emergency personnel were en route to the scene, a battalion chief later said. No one was injured in the crash. TYLER GRAEF