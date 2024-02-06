Drainage work reduces Route N in Scott County

Route N in Scott County, just east of Route K near Scott City, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews replace a box culvert.
A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states travelers should expect various lane closures, with the use of temporary traffic signals.
The work will take place Monday through Nov. 15, according to the release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
