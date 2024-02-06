Drainage work closes Route N in Scott County
Route N in Scott County -- between County Road 344 and County Road 349 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 3. The road will be closed until the work is complete, the release said.
Highway 91 in Scott County closed for culvert replacement
Highway 91 in Scott County will be closed between U.S. 61 and County Road 411 near Morley, Missouri, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, a MoDOT news release said. The work will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
