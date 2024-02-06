All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2020

Drainage work closes Cape County Route CC

Route CC, between Route C and County Road 525, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Route CC, between Route C and County Road 525, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

