'Dragon Ball' actors visit Cape Anime

A trio of "Dragon Ball" voice actors visited Cape Girardeau as celebrity guests of Cape Anime on Saturday, March 9, at Drury Conference Center.

Josh Martin (Majin Buu), Chris Rager (Mr. Satan) and Dameon Clarke (Cell) have worked together on numerous anime projects, and in regard to "Dragon Ball", the trio has most recently worked in the games Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Kakarot.

The trio answered a wide range of questions in a conference room full of fans.

Martin said his Majin Buu character came from an earlier impression of the Pillsbury Doughboy listening to rap, saying his favorite line, "What’s my muffin baking name?"

Rager’s Mr. Satan was inspired by professional wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

Clarke’s main character has three forms, each with their own voice. For Cell’s first form, he said he got his inspiration from watching "The Exorcist" because he wanted the scariest thing to go with his character. Clarke saw a meathead in Cell’s second form and drew inspiration from Terence Stamp, who played General Zod in 1978’s "Superman" and 1980’s "Superman II", for his final form.