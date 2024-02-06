Draft CIP plan to be heard by Cape Council on Monday

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a public hearing for the city's draft of its 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4.
The CIP is a proposed plan for projects in the fiscal years 2024 to 2029, which also includes projections for 2029 to 2034. The plan is not a definitive schedule for the projects but shows what different departments want to finish or start up in terms of showing the expenses, potential funding sources and fiscal years the projects could take place. According to a Feb. 9 Southeast Missourian article, "the total expenditures in the 10-year planning period amount to $253,256,314, with $80,928,990 of that considered contingent with undetermined sources of funding."
City of Cape Girardeau finance director Lisa Mills said the CIP acts as a planning tool to help the city look at what projects might cost.
Departments included in the plan are administrative services, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, the Police Department and the Public Works Department. The plan also includes tax programs such as the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, Parks and Stormwater Tax, Public Safety Trust Fund and Transportation Trust Fund.
The council will also hold public hearings for two other pieces of business — a hearing to consider a request to rezone the property at 298 N. West End Blvd. from general commercial district (C-1) to a neighborhood commercial district (NC), and a request for a special-use permit to construct, maintain and operate two billboards at 2567 and 2649 Veterans Memorial Drive.
The rezoning request was recommended by city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission. According to the agenda, the Cape Vision 2040 future land use map shows the property as a low-density residential.
Council members will also consider a motion to accept improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Inc. for replacing Capaha Field fencing. The cost of the fencing replacement was $66,748, with $25,000 coming from the Parks and Recreation Foundation, $30,000 from Southeast Missouri State University, $5,000 from the Cape Catfish and $6,748 from the City of Cape Girardeau's PRS2 operational funds.
The agenda states the council will consider these first readings:
According to the council agenda, there will also be future appointments to the Planning and Commission and the Tax Increment Financing Commission.
