Draft CIP plan to be heard by Cape Council on Monday

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a public hearing for the city's draft of its 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4.

The CIP is a proposed plan for projects in the fiscal years 2024 to 2029, which also includes projections for 2029 to 2034. The plan is not a definitive schedule for the projects but shows what different departments want to finish or start up in terms of showing the expenses, potential funding sources and fiscal years the projects could take place. According to a Feb. 9 Southeast Missourian article, "the total expenditures in the 10-year planning period amount to $253,256,314, with $80,928,990 of that considered contingent with undetermined sources of funding."

City of Cape Girardeau finance director Lisa Mills said the CIP acts as a planning tool to help the city look at what projects might cost.

Departments included in the plan are administrative services, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, the Police Department and the Public Works Department. The plan also includes tax programs such as the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, Parks and Stormwater Tax, Public Safety Trust Fund and Transportation Trust Fund.