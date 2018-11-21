A Cape Girardeau area gynecologist pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to unlawfully prescribing pain pills.

A federal grand jury indicted Dr. Michael Jessup on Aug. 17 on a charge of dispensing controlled substances hydrocodone and alprazolam ï¿½outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.ï¿½

Sentencing is set for Feb. 19 in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

Jessup could be sentenced to a maximum 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million or both, according to federal prosecutors.

The case stems from an undercover investigation, according to a 12-page plea agreement filed with the court.

The indictment charges that the unlawful prescribing of pain pills occurred in Scott County between Aug. 26, 2016, and Feb. 24, 2017.

On Aug. 26, 2016, an undercover drug task force officer visited Jessup, pretending to have pain similar to what people would experience with sciatica. ï¿½Many medical providers would not prescribe opioid pain killers for sciatica,ï¿½ according to the court document.

During the initial visit, Jessup gave the undercover officer only ï¿½a cursory examination, diagnosed him with a ï¿½hip ailmentï¿½ and stated he would try medications for a few months, but may eventually recommend physical therapy,ï¿½ the plea agreement said.