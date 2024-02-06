A federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau-area doctor to five years probation and a $50,000 fine Tuesday for unlawfully prescribing pain pills.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White handed down the sentence in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

A federal grand jury indicted Dr. Michael Jessup on Aug. 17 on a charge of dispensing controlled substances hydrocodone and alprazolam “outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”

The case stemmed from an undercover investigation, according to a 12-page plea agreement filed with the court.

According to the indictment, Jessup unlawfully prescribed pain pills in Scott County between Aug. 26, 2016, and Feb. 24, 2017.

On Aug. 26, 2016, an undercover drug task force officer visited Jessup, pretending to have pain similar to what people would experience with sciatica. “Many medical providers would not prescribe opioid pain killers for sciatica,” according to the court document.

During the initial visit, Jessup gave the undercover officer only “a cursory examination, diagnosed him with a ‘hip ailment’ and stated he would try medications for a few months, but may eventually recommend physical therapy,” the plea agreement stated.

Jessup never requested medical records, entered a diagnosis or formulated a treatment plan, the document stated.