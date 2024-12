Dozens take Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

The 12th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri kicked off Saturday afternoon with a big, cold splash at Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson.

�We ask, as a fundraiser, to come out of your comfort zone. Come and do something good for somebody else, donate some money, and jump in a lake. So that�s why we�re here today,� said Penny Williams, development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.

The main event begins with all participants lined up and grouped together in heats, depending on how many. A parade takes place shortly after, with costume judging, then everyone gathers down at the beach for the participants� water style to be judged.

Tie-dye and tutu clad participant Wesley Long from Patton, Missouri, is a newcomer to the event. He and his niece decided to plunge together this year.

�My niece was involved last year, and after she did it, she asked if I would do it, too. And as the crazy uncle, you gotta do it,� Long said. �She was willing to do it, so as the uncle, you gotta support your family when its something they believe in.�

Long and his niece were part of the �HWY JJ AUCTION,� as his shirt read.

John Weber, a history teacher at Delta High School, said this year makes 10 years the school has been involved with the plunge.

�Last year we raised over $5,000. This year we raised $4,701. We�ve got 26 kids hitting the water with us today,� Webber said. �Special Olympics is so awesome. We volunteer at the their bowling tournament they have in November every year with our student council. That�s at West Park Lanes in Cape. The kids just absolutely love it,� he said.

A man standing down by the beach cleverly disguised as Zeus � real name Chris Nugent � said he has been part of the plunge for eight years representing team Ameren Missouri.

�The event itself has been going on a lot longer state-wide, but it�s Cape Girardeau�s 12th year to host the event,� Williams said.

�I�ve been with Special Olympics for 20 years. I�ve been involved in every plunge we�ve done out here,� she said.

Williams said this year�s plunge had 113 participants, and more than $28,000 was raised. Donations still are being accepted.