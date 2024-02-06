Dozens take Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

The 12th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri kicked off Saturday afternoon with a big, cold splash at Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson.
ï¿½We ask, as a fundraiser, to come out of your comfort zone. Come and do something good for somebody else, donate some money, and jump in a lake. So thatï¿½s why weï¿½re here today,ï¿½ said Penny Williams, development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.
The main event begins with all participants lined up and grouped together in heats, depending on how many. A parade takes place shortly after, with costume judging, then everyone gathers down at the beach for the participantsï¿½ water style to be judged.
Tie-dye and tutu clad participant Wesley Long from Patton, Missouri, is a newcomer to the event. He and his niece decided to plunge together this year.
ï¿½My niece was involved last year, and after she did it, she asked if I would do it, too. And as the crazy uncle, you gotta do it,ï¿½ Long said. ï¿½She was willing to do it, so as the uncle, you gotta support your family when its something they believe in.ï¿½
Long and his niece were part of the ï¿½HWY JJ AUCTION,ï¿½ as his shirt read.
John Weber, a history teacher at Delta High School, said this year makes 10 years the school has been involved with the plunge.
ï¿½Last year we raised over $5,000. This year we raised $4,701. Weï¿½ve got 26 kids hitting the water with us today,ï¿½ Webber said. ï¿½Special Olympics is so awesome. We volunteer at the their bowling tournament they have in November every year with our student council. Thatï¿½s at West Park Lanes in Cape. The kids just absolutely love it,ï¿½ he said.
A man standing down by the beach cleverly disguised as Zeus ï¿½ real name Chris Nugent ï¿½ said he has been part of the plunge for eight years representing team Ameren Missouri.
ï¿½The event itself has been going on a lot longer state-wide, but itï¿½s Cape Girardeauï¿½s 12th year to host the event,ï¿½ Williams said.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve been with Special Olympics for 20 years. Iï¿½ve been involved in every plunge weï¿½ve done out here,ï¿½ she said.
Williams said this yearï¿½s plunge had 113 participants, and more than $28,000 was raised. Donations still are being accepted.
ï¿½We average about 200 ï¿½plungersï¿½ a year. One year, it was extremely warm, and I think we plunged around 250 that year,ï¿½ Williams said. ï¿½Itï¿½s anywhere between 150 and 250, depending upon the conditions and all thatï¿½s going on each year.ï¿½
The water temperature for Saturdayï¿½s event was 35 degrees, she said.
Williams said the Cape Girardeau Police Department is the sponsoring agency for the Polar Plunge, because Special Olympics is the law enforcementï¿½s charity of choice.
Twenty-four local businesses and schools were involved this year, including Bantera Bank, Ameren Missouri and the Delta and Chaffee, Missouri, school districts, which made up a majority of the participants and sponsorships.
In addition to Bantera Bank providing registration for the event by being the main sponsor, the bank assists in the calculation of funds raised. Employees also plunge during the event.
Kevin Denton, senior mortgage consultant at Bantera Bank in Cape Girardeau, said the bank has been sponsoring the Polar Plunge for five years, which was two years before Denton and Brent Presser, a commercial loan officer, became involved. 2018 marks three years plunging for Denton and Presser.
The two biggest schools involved this year had around 26 plungers each, and each school raised nearly $3,000, Denton and Presser said. They said they are trying to get other local schools involved in the plunge.
More information about the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge can be found online at www.give.somo.org.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Pertinent address:
1958 Hill Road, Jackson, Mo
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.