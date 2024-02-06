Dozens take Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

The 12th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri kicked off Saturday afternoon with a big, cold splash at Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson.

ï¿½We ask, as a fundraiser, to come out of your comfort zone. Come and do something good for somebody else, donate some money, and jump in a lake. So thatï¿½s why weï¿½re here today,ï¿½ said Penny Williams, development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.

The main event begins with all participants lined up and grouped together in heats, depending on how many. A parade takes place shortly after, with costume judging, then everyone gathers down at the beach for the participantsï¿½ water style to be judged.

Tie-dye and tutu clad participant Wesley Long from Patton, Missouri, is a newcomer to the event. He and his niece decided to plunge together this year.

ï¿½My niece was involved last year, and after she did it, she asked if I would do it, too. And as the crazy uncle, you gotta do it,ï¿½ Long said. ï¿½She was willing to do it, so as the uncle, you gotta support your family when its something they believe in.ï¿½

Long and his niece were part of the ï¿½HWY JJ AUCTION,ï¿½ as his shirt read.

John Weber, a history teacher at Delta High School, said this year makes 10 years the school has been involved with the plunge.

ï¿½Last year we raised over $5,000. This year we raised $4,701. Weï¿½ve got 26 kids hitting the water with us today,ï¿½ Webber said. ï¿½Special Olympics is so awesome. We volunteer at the their bowling tournament they have in November every year with our student council. Thatï¿½s at West Park Lanes in Cape. The kids just absolutely love it,ï¿½ he said.

A man standing down by the beach cleverly disguised as Zeus ï¿½ real name Chris Nugent ï¿½ said he has been part of the plunge for eight years representing team Ameren Missouri.

ï¿½The event itself has been going on a lot longer state-wide, but itï¿½s Cape Girardeauï¿½s 12th year to host the event,ï¿½ Williams said.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve been with Special Olympics for 20 years. Iï¿½ve been involved in every plunge weï¿½ve done out here,ï¿½ she said.

Williams said this yearï¿½s plunge had 113 participants, and more than $28,000 was raised. Donations still are being accepted.