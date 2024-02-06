Dozens participate in annual Cape veterans march

The annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to celebrate the lives of those who died in the line of duty.
The march included a stop at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau for water, and afterward, a Celebration of Life was held at the John Boardman pavilion in downtown Cape Girardeau with food, drinks and music.
The annual Memorial Day March to the River in Cape Girardeau is held by SEMO Vets.
