Dozens of area firefighters battle Buzzi Unicem coal fire

Eight area fire departments responded to a three-alarm coal fire inside the Cape Girardeau Buzzi Unicem cement plant late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department report, an employee discovered a fire near a pulverized-coal hopper in one of the upper sections of the main building at 2524 S. Sprigg St. at 11:33 p.m. Monday.

The initial dispatch of four engines and a ladder truck arrived to flames and smoke coming from an upper level that housed kilns of coal, the report stated.

Cape Girardeau fire marshal Brian Shaffer said the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion inside one of the kilns.

Shaffer said thick, black smoke inhibited firefighters’ visibility inside the building and prevented them from containing the fire early.

All Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to the scene, and fire engines from Gordonville, Millersville, Fruitland and East County were dispatched along with a ladder truck from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Departments used ladder trucks to move hand tools, fans and a hose to the building’s upper level. Firefighters then began extinguishing the fire, Shaffer said.

The fire was declared under control at 1:22 a.m., according to the report.

Seven engines, three ladder trucks and a total of 50 firefighters were on the scene at the peak of the fire, the report stated.

Groups of two to five firefighters rotated in shifts of about 25 minutes, Shaffer said.