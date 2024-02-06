Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley will come to the end of the line this month.

After a year and a half, the weekend trolley, which offers free rides in the downtown area, will shut down after the last weekend in December because of low ridership, city and community leaders said Wednesday.

Marla Mills, executive director of the Old Town Cape revitalization group, said, "Without the ridership, it just can't continue."

The trolley service began with fanfare July 14, 2017, with city and community leaders taking an inaugural ride on the 12-passenger minibus.

At the time, then-mayor Harry Rediger said by offering free rides for the public, the trolley could alleviate downtown parking issues.

It began as a six-month trial to see if there was a demand for such a service.

Trolley service initially was provided Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and evenings, with passengers picked up at specific stops.

Over time the route changed and passengers could hop on the trolley anywhere in the downtown area. The moves were designed to boost ridership, officials said.

But still, few people rode the trolley.

There were too few riders to justify the cost, Mills said.

Mayor Bob Fox said typically fewer than 50 people rode the trolley on a weekend.