All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 20, 2018

Downtown trolley will reach end of line at end of month; service to close for lack of riders

Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley will come to the end of the line this month. After a year and a half, the weekend trolley, which offers free rides in the downtown area, will shut down after the last weekend in December because of low ridership, city and community leaders said Wednesday...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
The downtown trolley in Cape Girardeau, which began operating July 14, 2017, will shut down after the last weekend in December.
The downtown trolley in Cape Girardeau, which began operating July 14, 2017, will shut down after the last weekend in December.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley will come to the end of the line this month.

After a year and a half, the weekend trolley, which offers free rides in the downtown area, will shut down after the last weekend in December because of low ridership, city and community leaders said Wednesday.

Marla Mills, executive director of the Old Town Cape revitalization group, said, "Without the ridership, it just can't continue."

The trolley service began with fanfare July 14, 2017, with city and community leaders taking an inaugural ride on the 12-passenger minibus.

At the time, then-mayor Harry Rediger said by offering free rides for the public, the trolley could alleviate downtown parking issues.

It began as a six-month trial to see if there was a demand for such a service.

Trolley service initially was provided Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and evenings, with passengers picked up at specific stops.

Over time the route changed and passengers could hop on the trolley anywhere in the downtown area. The moves were designed to boost ridership, officials said.

But still, few people rode the trolley.

There were too few riders to justify the cost, Mills said.

Mayor Bob Fox said typically fewer than 50 people rode the trolley on a weekend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fox said the downtown parking situation should improve now that the city has purchased a private parking lot at 116 N. Spanish St. from Merriwether Investments Inc.

The city paid $85,000 for the lot that now will be used for public parking, city officials said.

Mills said there are increasing options for those who want transportation, including the carGO transportation service.

The Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) purchased the $52,000 bus, largely with a federal grant. The local match came in the form of $4,500 each from Cape Girardeau's riverfront development fund and the convention and tourism fund, according to city officials.

Mills said it cost $1,400 to $1,800 a month to operate the trolley.

The CTA paid half the cost through a grant. The remainder of the cost was split equally between the Cape Girardeau Downtown Community Improvement District and Isle Casino, Mills said.

The casino is discontinuing its financial support for the trolley. Coupled with the lack of ridership, Mills said it makes sense to end the trolley service.

Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director, said his agency will put the minibus in its regular fleet of vehicles.

The wrap on the bus resembles an old-fashioned trolley. Mogelnicki likes the look. "We may leave it on there," he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy