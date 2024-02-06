Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley will come to the end of the line this month.
After a year and a half, the weekend trolley, which offers free rides in the downtown area, will shut down after the last weekend in December because of low ridership, city and community leaders said Wednesday.
Marla Mills, executive director of the Old Town Cape revitalization group, said, "Without the ridership, it just can't continue."
The trolley service began with fanfare July 14, 2017, with city and community leaders taking an inaugural ride on the 12-passenger minibus.
At the time, then-mayor Harry Rediger said by offering free rides for the public, the trolley could alleviate downtown parking issues.
It began as a six-month trial to see if there was a demand for such a service.
Trolley service initially was provided Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and evenings, with passengers picked up at specific stops.
Over time the route changed and passengers could hop on the trolley anywhere in the downtown area. The moves were designed to boost ridership, officials said.
But still, few people rode the trolley.
There were too few riders to justify the cost, Mills said.
Mayor Bob Fox said typically fewer than 50 people rode the trolley on a weekend.
Fox said the downtown parking situation should improve now that the city has purchased a private parking lot at 116 N. Spanish St. from Merriwether Investments Inc.
The city paid $85,000 for the lot that now will be used for public parking, city officials said.
Mills said there are increasing options for those who want transportation, including the carGO transportation service.
The Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) purchased the $52,000 bus, largely with a federal grant. The local match came in the form of $4,500 each from Cape Girardeau's riverfront development fund and the convention and tourism fund, according to city officials.
Mills said it cost $1,400 to $1,800 a month to operate the trolley.
The CTA paid half the cost through a grant. The remainder of the cost was split equally between the Cape Girardeau Downtown Community Improvement District and Isle Casino, Mills said.
The casino is discontinuing its financial support for the trolley. Coupled with the lack of ridership, Mills said it makes sense to end the trolley service.
Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director, said his agency will put the minibus in its regular fleet of vehicles.
The wrap on the bus resembles an old-fashioned trolley. Mogelnicki likes the look. "We may leave it on there," he said.
