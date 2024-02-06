Passengers can hop on Cape Girardeau’s trolley anywhere in the downtown area now, a move a transit official said is designed to boost ridership.

The Downtown Trolley — its name is emblazoned on the side of the vehicle — began operating in mid-July. But so far few people have been getting on board the Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) vehicle even though the rides are provided free of charge.

The 12-passenger minibus has been ferrying about 40 to 50 riders around the downtown each week, said Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director. The trolley operates from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Cape Girardeau’s had been making seven designated stops in the downtown area, including Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. But beginning last week, riders could flag down the trolley anywhere on its route, Mogelnicki said.

He said the route has been changed, too. As a result, the trolley travels throughout the whole downtown.

The trolley route now begins at Frederick Street and Broadway and heads straight to Water Street before traveling throughout the downtown area. The route initially had started at Broadway and Middle Street.

“Something had to change to make the numbers better,” he said Wednesday. “We want people to ride.”

Mogelnicki said he believes the change will help.

“I think we will see ridership grow,” he said.

A federal grant paid for 80 percent of the cost of the $52,000 minibus. The local match came in the form of $4,500 from Cape Girardeau’s riverfront development fund and the convention and tourism fund, according to city officials.

Mogelnicki said in July that operating costs could total about $1,200 a week during the six-month trial period. But he said Wednesday costs have been running lower than expected, which means the pilot program could extend for a longer period of time.

Mogelnicki discussed the trolley operation at a “public listening session” at the Osage Centre. He was one of only two transit operators at the meeting, which was organized by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission. Southeast Missouri State University’s shuttle system was the other transit operation represented at the meeting.