Downtown Tailgate Flea Market this Sunday

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market is heading to Cape Girardeau this weekend.
The twice-yearly event draws thousands of visitors to downtown, where more than 150 vendors are expected, organizer Paula Haas said.
ï¿½Weï¿½re tickled to death,ï¿½ she added.
The parking lots at Main Street and Broadway, and at Main and Independence streets (across from Art Van Furniture), will host the vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Handicapped-accessible parking will be available at Main and Water streets, and at the end of each block on Main Street, she said.
Haas said new vendors are expected this year, along with mainstays who have participated in previous events.
ï¿½Come on out,ï¿½ Haas said. ï¿½It will be a beautiful fall day.ï¿½
