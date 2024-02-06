All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 6, 2018

Downtown Tailgate Flea Market this Sunday

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market is heading to Cape Girardeau this weekend. The twice-yearly event draws thousands of visitors to downtown, where more than 150 vendors are expected, organizer Paula Haas said. ï¿½Weï¿½re tickled to death,ï¿½ she added. The parking lots at Main Street and Broadway, and at Main and Independence streets (across from Art Van Furniture), will host the vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday...

Southeast Missourian
Jeni and Dave Carter browse antiques Oct. 1, 2017, during the sixth Downtown Tailgate Flea Market in Cape Girardeau.
Jeni and Dave Carter browse antiques Oct. 1, 2017, during the sixth Downtown Tailgate Flea Market in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com, file

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market is heading to Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The twice-yearly event draws thousands of visitors to downtown, where more than 150 vendors are expected, organizer Paula Haas said.

ï¿½Weï¿½re tickled to death,ï¿½ she added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The parking lots at Main Street and Broadway, and at Main and Independence streets (across from Art Van Furniture), will host the vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Handicapped-accessible parking will be available at Main and Water streets, and at the end of each block on Main Street, she said.

Haas said new vendors are expected this year, along with mainstays who have participated in previous events.

ï¿½Come on out,ï¿½ Haas said. ï¿½It will be a beautiful fall day.ï¿½

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy