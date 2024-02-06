Downtown merchants shrug off construction project

Construction machinery rumbled about Main Street, but the shops were open Wednesday, and they plan to be throughout the city of Cape Girardeau's sidewalk-replacement project.
Although the construction may affect foot traffic, downtown business owners hope their hard work and creativity will get their customers in the door between now and the project's tentatively scheduled completion in late May.
The mannequin outside Reruns, for example, sported a dress made of "Caution" tape, and the shop windows were decorated with yellow hardhats, showing owner Pam Deneke's sense of humor.
"You just gotta work it," she said, referring to the construction situation. "My take on it is to embrace it and have fun with it."
Like other downtown business owners, she said she's excited for the renovations, but "progress is messy. That's part of new adventures."
She said dialogue between businesses, city officials and groups such as Old Town Cape have made the process more manageable.
Marla Mills, Old Town Cape's executive director, said the project's "temporary unknowns" in terms of scheduling were an initial hurdle for businesses trying to plan, but not for lack of communication.
"Fear of the unknown is always a challenge," she said. "Our conversations with businesses have been an ongoing dialogue."
Kelli Seabaugh, owner of custom clothing store Threadz said that dialogue has been a relief.
"Our first reaction was sort of panic," she said.
But not any more. By attending city planning meetings, talking with Mills and getting proactive with social media and advertising, she said she's confident she'll stay busy filling orders throughout the construction.
Mills said the potential of decreased foot traffic is not something her organization considers lightly.
"We're sincerely concerned for these small businesses and their needs, but we're confident the community will support them during the project," she said. "We have people who really love this community."
The most important thing is for people to remember that "Main Street is still open for business," she said.
Amanda Klipfel, manager at Hempie's, commended Old Town Cape's efforts to inform the public.
"It's letting people know, 'Hey, this is going on but we're still open,'" she said. "It's guiding them to nearby parking lots."
She also praised the city for investing in downtown.
"The improvements are going to be really nice," she said. "It's important to not let [downtown] crumble. It's just an inconvenience is all."
Deneke said the same. Being part of the downtown community in Cape Girardeau is a point of pride for her.
"Main Street communities are the breeding grounds of better things," she said. "I want to invest myself in downtown because it's such a great place to be."
And so far, she still has customers. After checking out, one asked her about the construction.
"Isn't it hurting your business?" the customer asked.
"Just your typical stuff," Deneke answered with a shrug. "It's going to be so, so worth it."
