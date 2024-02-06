Downtown merchants shrug off construction project

Construction machinery rumbled about Main Street, but the shops were open Wednesday, and they plan to be throughout the city of Cape Girardeau's sidewalk-replacement project.

Although the construction may affect foot traffic, downtown business owners hope their hard work and creativity will get their customers in the door between now and the project's tentatively scheduled completion in late May.

The mannequin outside Reruns, for example, sported a dress made of "Caution" tape, and the shop windows were decorated with yellow hardhats, showing owner Pam Deneke's sense of humor.

"You just gotta work it," she said, referring to the construction situation. "My take on it is to embrace it and have fun with it."

Like other downtown business owners, she said she's excited for the renovations, but "progress is messy. That's part of new adventures."

A pedestrian and city employees are reflected in a downtown storefront as the city employees work on a sewer Wednesday before the Main Street sidewalk replacement and lighting project. Laura Simon

She said dialogue between businesses, city officials and groups such as Old Town Cape have made the process more manageable.

Marla Mills, Old Town Cape's executive director, said the project's "temporary unknowns" in terms of scheduling were an initial hurdle for businesses trying to plan, but not for lack of communication.

"Fear of the unknown is always a challenge," she said. "Our conversations with businesses have been an ongoing dialogue."

Kelli Seabaugh, owner of custom clothing store Threadz said that dialogue has been a relief.

"Our first reaction was sort of panic," she said.

But not any more. By attending city planning meetings, talking with Mills and getting proactive with social media and advertising, she said she's confident she'll stay busy filling orders throughout the construction.

Mills said the potential of decreased foot traffic is not something her organization considers lightly.