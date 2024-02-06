Downtown Christmas Open House concludes with Grinch at Catapult

Smiles from children visiting ï¿½The Grinchï¿½ at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau created a glow on a cloudy and cold Saturday morning as day two of the Downtown Christmas Open House began.

Catapult operations manager Leah Powers was disguised as the Grinch atop Dr. Seussï¿½ fictitious Whoville, celebrating ï¿½Grinchmas.ï¿½

By about 11 a.m., she wasnï¿½t sure how many families had made their way through the venue for photos with her as The Grinch.

ï¿½9:45 was our first family, so itï¿½s been steady since then,ï¿½ she said.

Powers said this is the second year Catapult has been part of the annual Downtown Christmas Open House.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Scarlett Rusher, 3, dressed as Cindy Loo-Hoo, high-fives Leah Powers as the Grinch at Catapult Creative House Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

Friday night, Powers said Catapult was part of First Friday with the Arts Council, along with offering a pop-up shop, featuring items made by Southeast Missouri State University students and alumni. Catapult also was offering live printing and had three gallery exhibitions.

ï¿½It was busy in a different way last night,ï¿½ she said.

Powers estimated around 150 attendees who made their way to Catapult for activities Friday night, and was expecting the same or more by 4 p.m. Saturday.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just a fun experience,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The students helped with decorating and they of course make the product and work the event.ï¿½

Old Town Cape Inc. events coordinator Emily Vines said Friday night went really well, as she was directing visitors to ï¿½Whovilleï¿½ for photos with The Grinch.