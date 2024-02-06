All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 15, 2017

Downtown Cape, uptown Jackson see growth in businesses

Out-of-towners returning to downtown Cape Girardeau for Homecoming weekend may notice some changes, as several new businesses have set up shop in the city’s heart. Visitors who attended Jackson’s recent Oktoberfest may have seen similar updates as the city’s uptown area has also seen an influx of new businesses...

Tyler Graef
A view of High Street in uptown Jackson.
A view of High Street in uptown Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

Out-of-towners returning to downtown Cape Girardeau for Homecoming weekend may notice some changes, as several new businesses have set up shop in the city’s heart.

Visitors who attended Jackson’s recent Oktoberfest may have seen similar updates as the city’s uptown area has also seen an influx of new businesses.

“I think it is a reflection of how, across the country, there’s a growing interest in downtown environments,” said Marla Mills, executive director of Old Town Cape.

As part of the organization’s mission to develop the downtown area, Old Town Cape presented the Cape Girardeau City Council with an annual report quantifying aspects of the past year’s growth.

Anyone walking downtown may notice new businesses, but according to Old Town Cape findings, 41 new businesses in total opened during the city’s most recent fiscal year, resulting in a net gain of 24 businesses and 59 new jobs.

A view down Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
A view down Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Part of that growth, Mills explained, is because of new types of companies, especially digital ones.

“The past year — past two years, to be honest — we’ve had a lot more additions of different types of businesses in the [downtown] district,” she said.

Mills credited a large part of that shift to the efforts of business incubator Codefi and the Marquette Tech District.

“There’s an entrepreneurial spirit that has been developed through Codefi and the [Marquette] Tech District,” she said. “[Tech-based entrepreneurship] is happening in a lot of downtowns across the country. Our downtown was just in a good position to take advantage of that and have the right people in the right places to support that growth. It doesn’t just happen.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another useful metric in assessing the past year’s growth is investment dollars. More than $11.8 million went toward improvement projects, with just over $8.3 million coming from private investors.

Ophelia women's clothing store in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Ophelia women's clothing store in downtown Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

“This year we had our Main Street [city] project, so we don’t always have that large of a project to report, but we’re seeing more and more private investment in the district,” Mills said.

Meanwhile, in uptown Jackson, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce director of retail development Jen Berti said seven new businesses have opened in the last year.

“It’s the highest number of new businesses that have opened in uptown Jackson since the beginning of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (in 2013),” she said. “The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce continues to work with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization in their recruiting efforts.”

The businesses represent a wide range of industry, from embroidery to coffee to martial arts and a bar. Berti said each one makes it more enticing for other prospective businesses to consider uptown.

“The Jackson community is growing, and people want a fun uptown, where they can grab a cup of coffee, go shopping, grab dinner and a drink, and enjoy different events,” she said. “Business owners see the vitality and the traffic, and know that their business will get exposure.”

Berti said her top priority for maintaining momentum is to focus on underutilized spaces, while Mills said Old Town Cape is focused mainly on obtaining grant funding from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“We’re really proud of the downtown area,” Mills said. “It’s just really exciting.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy