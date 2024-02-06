Downtown Cape, uptown Jackson see growth in businesses

Out-of-towners returning to downtown Cape Girardeau for Homecoming weekend may notice some changes, as several new businesses have set up shop in the city’s heart.

Visitors who attended Jackson’s recent Oktoberfest may have seen similar updates as the city’s uptown area has also seen an influx of new businesses.

“I think it is a reflection of how, across the country, there’s a growing interest in downtown environments,” said Marla Mills, executive director of Old Town Cape.

As part of the organization’s mission to develop the downtown area, Old Town Cape presented the Cape Girardeau City Council with an annual report quantifying aspects of the past year’s growth.

Anyone walking downtown may notice new businesses, but according to Old Town Cape findings, 41 new businesses in total opened during the city’s most recent fiscal year, resulting in a net gain of 24 businesses and 59 new jobs.

A view down Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Part of that growth, Mills explained, is because of new types of companies, especially digital ones.

“The past year — past two years, to be honest — we’ve had a lot more additions of different types of businesses in the [downtown] district,” she said.

Mills credited a large part of that shift to the efforts of business incubator Codefi and the Marquette Tech District.

“There’s an entrepreneurial spirit that has been developed through Codefi and the [Marquette] Tech District,” she said. “[Tech-based entrepreneurship] is happening in a lot of downtowns across the country. Our downtown was just in a good position to take advantage of that and have the right people in the right places to support that growth. It doesn’t just happen.”