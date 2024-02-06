Downtown Cape upgrade, beautification projects moving forward

Upgrades to Ivers Square at the Common Pleas Courthouse and additional beautification projects still are happening in downtown Cape Girardeau, but not all changes will be immediate.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said in a phone interview Friday the Ivers Square revitalization project wonï¿½t be short-term, but other projects now are underway.

In November, Cape Girardeau won a $127,650 grant to preserve and upgrade Ivers Square after a voting campaign. The Partners in Preservation grant, awarded through the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express in partnership with Main Street America, was one of 11 awarded to communities around the U.S.

ï¿½The grant itself was more of a proposal, so now we have to get it all nailed down, but itï¿½ll basically be over a year and half or less, we hope,ï¿½ Mills said, when asked about the date of project completion.

The city of Cape Girardeau is working with a structural engineer to make sure whatever upgrades completed are structurally appropriate for the site.

The sculpture "T.H.E.B. Caution" by Jeff Boshart of Charleston, Illinois, is seen Friday on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

ï¿½Thereï¿½s quite a bit that will happen with the gazebo,ï¿½ Mills said, including new electrical wiring and an additional project that will tell the story of why it was named Ivers Square. The city renamed the park in June to pay tribute to James Ivers, a former slave who joined the Union Army to serve in the Civil War.

As for the rest of the proposed beautification projects for downtown, things also are going as planned.

ï¿½There is a lot going on, as far as development,ï¿½ Mills said