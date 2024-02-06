The Cape Girardeau Downtown Tailgate Flea Market comes around only two Sundays a year — in May and October — but organizers said the almost 7-year-old event garners “an insane” number of attendees.

Between two parking lots, more than 150 vendors local to Southeast Missouri — and others from Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois — offer pieces such as repurposed furniture, vintage vinyl records and assorted novelties and hard-to-find items.

We talked with event coordinator Marti Hartle, Downtown Merchants Group secretary Audra Novak and Downtown Merchants Group president Derick Charles to find out what newcomers might need to know about the organization’s 14th flea market.

“There are customers that love it; we have vendors that love it,” Hartle said. “And then you have the businesses that reap the benefits of it. ... Every penny of this goes back to our members, and it also allows us to give back to the community, too.”

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — rain or shine — at the parking lots at Broadway and Main Street and at Independence and Main streets. Bringing cash is recommended; ATMs are nearby.

Why there?

The reason for the two parking lots, Charles said, is to include the downtown merchants who wouldn’t normally be open Sundays. “A lot of them keep their doors open,” he said.

Hartle said the event was created because she, Charles and Novak were hearing “there was nothing ever going on downtown on a Sunday.”

“We’ve heard many [downtown merchants] say this is the biggest cash register ringing day of the season,” she said. “And that’s why we did a lot on either end, so that [attendees] would have to travel right in front of the store area to get into the other lot. It was very strategic when we did that.”