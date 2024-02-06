Downtown Cape street project remains on schedule

The $1.6 million Spanish Street Improvement Project, begun in late March and paid for by the Riverfront Development Fund, remains on target for an estimated completion in late July, Cape Girardeau city officials said last week.

There are nine work zones identified for the 15-week project, with three zones completed and the fourth, including work on underground storm-sewer connections and water mains, scheduled to be finished by Friday.

Workers were able to begin work on Zone 4, on the west side of Spanish Street between Independence to Themis streets, a little before the anticipated May 3 start date.

“We’ve been blessed with good weather,” said Anna Kangas, director of the city’s department of development services and project manager for the new $12.5 million City Hall project on Lorimier Street. “We’re working on existing streets, doing replacing and repairing and not having to deal with as much mud — which would have been the case if the streets were completely new.”

Tim Richmond, the city’s project manager for the streets work, said while vehicular traffic is closed between Independence and Themis streets, businesses in the area may remain open.

“We’re trying to maintain pedestrian access for the shops along Spanish,” he said.

Timeline of remaining work

Zone 5, May 17 to 21: west side of Spanish Street closed from Themis Street to Broadway, one-way traffic from north to south, no on-street parking.

Zone 6, May 31 to June 11: east side of Spanish Street closed, Broadway to Themis Street, one-way traffic from north to south, no on-street parking.

Zone 7, June 14 to 18: east side of Spanish Street closed, Themis to Independence streets, one-way traffic from north to south, no on-street parking.

Zone 8: June 21 to 25: north side of Themis Street closed, Spanish to Main streets, one-way traffic from west to east, no on-street parking.

Zone 9: June 28 to July 9: south side of Themis Street closed, Main to Spanish streets, one-way traffic from west to east, no on-street parking.

After the nine work zones are completed, asphalt milling and overlay will occur after July 9 and last up to two weeks.

Notes

The Riverfront Development Fund, the source of project funding, consists of money received from Century Casino Cape Girardeau on North Main Street through a long-term arrangement with the city.