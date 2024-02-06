Downtown Cape street project remains on schedule

The $1.6 million Spanish Street Improvement Project, begun in late March and paid for by the Riverfront Development Fund, remains on target for an estimated completion in late July, Cape Girardeau city officials said last week.
There are nine work zones identified for the 15-week project, with three zones completed and the fourth, including work on underground storm-sewer connections and water mains, scheduled to be finished by Friday.
Workers were able to begin work on Zone 4, on the west side of Spanish Street between Independence to Themis streets, a little before the anticipated May 3 start date.
“We’ve been blessed with good weather,” said Anna Kangas, director of the city’s department of development services and project manager for the new $12.5 million City Hall project on Lorimier Street. “We’re working on existing streets, doing replacing and repairing and not having to deal with as much mud — which would have been the case if the streets were completely new.”
Tim Richmond, the city’s project manager for the streets work, said while vehicular traffic is closed between Independence and Themis streets, businesses in the area may remain open.
“We’re trying to maintain pedestrian access for the shops along Spanish,” he said.
After the nine work zones are completed, asphalt milling and overlay will occur after July 9 and last up to two weeks.
The Riverfront Development Fund, the source of project funding, consists of money received from Century Casino Cape Girardeau on North Main Street through a long-term arrangement with the city.
The city has benefited from gambling revenue since December 2012, when the municipality began receiving monthly checks from Isle Casino, now known as Century Casino.
“The money we receive is based on the number of people who patronize the casino, who go through the turnstiles,” said Mayor Bob Fox, who said the Spanish Street initiative is part of a multiyear downtown strategic plan.
Kangas said the project will also include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
“Some sidewalks have broken up concrete and it’s buckling in spots,” Kangas said, adding the sidewalks will be Americans with Disability Act compliant.
New street crossings at Themis and Spanish streets and at Independence and Spanish streets are part of the project’s scope.
“The crossings will be stamped concrete,” Kangas said, “(and) will be red and look like brick.”
An additional improvement is to switch from high pressure sodium streetlights on Spanish to LED (light emitting diode) to match an upgrade made previously on Main Street.
“LED will lower our operating costs,” Kangas said.
Penzel Construction is the general contractor on the project with Fronabarger Concreters, ASA Asphalt, MSI Electric and Mueller Brothers Irrigation as subcontractors.
Kangas said work on the Spanish Street Improvement Project is slated to be completed well before the new City Hall opens on or before Oct. 1.
Planned work on the stairs leading from Spanish Street up to the former Common Pleas Courthouse are part of the new City Hall project, she said.
