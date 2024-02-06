Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway.
As of Monday evening, no further details were available.
