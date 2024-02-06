All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2022

Downtown Cape property vandalized

Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass on multiple doors and windows at 101 William St. ...

Southeast Missourian
Saturday night, shortly before 11 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police officer was patrolling the downtown area when a citizen flagged him down near William and Main streets to report recent property damage. Officers responded and located shattered glass on multiple doors and windows at 101 William St. The business was unsecured, and officers searched the interior for any suspects who may still be on scene. Officers then located several pellets near the windows suggesting the damage was caused by a pellet gun being fired from outside and inside of the building. Officers searched for cameras and witnesses but neither could be located. The matter is still being investigated. Anyone with information should contact Cape Girardeau Police Department, a spokesman said.
