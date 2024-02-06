Downtown Cape infrastructure work progressing

The $1.6 million Spanish Street Improvement Project in Cape Girardeau, which launched March 29, should be entirely complete within the first couple of weeks in August, Anna Kangas, the city’s director of development services, said Monday.

Penzel Construction is the general contractor with Fronabarger Concreters, ASA Asphalt, MSI Electric and Mueller Brothers Irrigation as subcontractors.

The planned 15-week downtown endeavor was originally expected to be substantially finished by July 9, to be followed by two weeks of asphalt milling and overlay.

“I think (the project) is moving along pretty well but we’ve had some unforeseen things occur,” said Kangas, who pointed to some unexpected Ameren gas line work that needed to happen while downtown sidewalks were torn up.

“We also had some rain days in May, reminding us that plans can be a bit fluid,” she added.

The project, which includes new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, is fully paid for by the Century Casino-funded Riverfront Development Fund.