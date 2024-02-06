Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa

Even the Grinch will celebrate Christmas in downtown Cape Girardeau this year.

Horse-drawn wagon rides, a visit with Santa Claus and the opportunity to meet the Grinch in Whoville will highlight the annual Downtown Christmas Open House this weekend.

The 15th annual holiday event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organized by the Old Town Cape revitalization group, the two-day event will feature live caroling throughout the downtown and on the downtown trolley.

This year, 22 downtown businesses will participate in the celebration, up from 16 last year, Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said.

Vines said the celebration is a "family-friendly" event,