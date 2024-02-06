All sections
NewsNovember 29, 2017
Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa
Even the Grinch will celebrate Christmas in downtown Cape Girardeau this year. Horse-drawn wagon rides, a visit with Santa Claus and the opportunity to meet the Grinch in Whoville will highlight the annual Downtown Christmas Open House this weekend...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Christmas Open House in Cape Girardeau on Friday and Saturday again will have horse-drawn wagon rides.
Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Christmas Open House in Cape Girardeau on Friday and Saturday again will have horse-drawn wagon rides.Southeast Missourian file

Even the Grinch will celebrate Christmas in downtown Cape Girardeau this year.

Horse-drawn wagon rides, a visit with Santa Claus and the opportunity to meet the Grinch in Whoville will highlight the annual Downtown Christmas Open House this weekend.

The 15th annual holiday event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organized by the Old Town Cape revitalization group, the two-day event will feature live caroling throughout the downtown and on the downtown trolley.

This year, 22 downtown businesses will participate in the celebration, up from 16 last year, Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said.

Vines said the celebration is a "family-friendly" event,

Meier Horse Shoe Pines tree farm in Jackson will provide free wagon rides Friday, she said. The rides will be available at Spanish Street and Broadway.

Those who visit the downtown Friday evening can have their pictures taken with Santa at 32 N. Main St., the former arts council headquarters. Free children's activities also will be offered at that location, Vines said.

On Saturday, the public can journey to Whoville at the Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway and have their pictures taken with the Grinch, Vines said. Catapult will be decorated to resemble Dr. Seuss' imaginary town of Whoville, she said.

Free children's activities also will be offered in the building.

Downtown visitors also can register for two $500 downtown shopping sprees at participating businesses, Vines said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

