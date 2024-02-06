Downtown Cape businesses receive grant money for facade improvement

A total of 10 Cape Girardeau businesses received a portion of a $9,000 grant raised by Old Town Cape with matching funds of up to $1,500. Every business which applied for the grant received a portion of the funding.

A news release from the organization on Tuesday stated, "Old Town Cape and its Design Committee created the 2022 Facade Improvement Grant to improve the appearance and curb appeal of commercial buildings in Cape Girardeau, stimulate the economic performance of downtown businesses, attract new investment, and inspire community pride."

The $9,000 grant came about from an agreement Old Town Cape had regarding the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 200 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. After individuals raised money to have the steeple repainted, the money was donated to Old Town to administer the money for the completion of the project, according to Old Town Cape assistant director Andrea Hamm.

"There was a clause with this agreement that if the building was ever sold, then Old Town Cape would get that $9,000 back that was used to repaint the steeple and that building was recently sold," Hamm said.