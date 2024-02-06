Downtown Cape businesses receive grant money for facade improvement

A total of 10 Cape Girardeau businesses received a portion of a $9,000 grant raised by Old Town Cape with matching funds of up to $1,500. Every business which applied for the grant received a portion of the funding.
A news release from the organization on Tuesday stated, "Old Town Cape and its Design Committee created the 2022 Facade Improvement Grant to improve the appearance and curb appeal of commercial buildings in Cape Girardeau, stimulate the economic performance of downtown businesses, attract new investment, and inspire community pride."
The $9,000 grant came about from an agreement Old Town Cape had regarding the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 200 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. After individuals raised money to have the steeple repainted, the money was donated to Old Town to administer the money for the completion of the project, according to Old Town Cape assistant director Andrea Hamm.
"There was a clause with this agreement that if the building was ever sold, then Old Town Cape would get that $9,000 back that was used to repaint the steeple and that building was recently sold," Hamm said.
The businesses receiving funds for facade improvements are Yoga East Healing Arts Studio at 835 Broadway, Suite 100; The Corner Grocery Store at 439 Broadway; Tabor Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Main St.; 19 N. Main St.; Cape Family Medical Clinic at 24 N. Sprigg St.; Eden Health Spa and Salon at 151 S. Spanish St.; Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill at 15 N. Main St.; The Forge at 509 Morgan Oak St.; Mississippi Mutts at 609 Broadway; and Spectrum Record Lounge at 113 Broadway.
Improvements to the businesses' facades include new awnings, signage, lighting and paint. Business owners were required to submit proposals to the design committee at Old Town Cape for the improvements they would like to add to their building's facade.
"Something that I feel is very important and I think, and the design committee would also agree, is to support new businesses. Spectrum Record Lounge is a new business and they [design committee] were very excited to be able to support them and getting additional signage for when they open their business downtown. I think that is a big one for them," Hamm said. "It is really a matter of beautifying our downtown so people want to be downtown -- the more people who are downtown, the more businesses want to be downtown because they know that they have a customer base and they have pedestrian and foot traffic that will come to their business."
All facade projects must be completed by the property or business owner by the end of 2022. Some facade projects will begin immediately, however, others will need to be approved by the city.
