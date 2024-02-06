Downtown Cape alleyway features work of local artist

Pedestrians who use the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in Cape Girardeau have something new to look at along the walkway.

The alleyway now features the artwork of local artist Malcolm McCrae as well as overhead lights to illuminate the path at night.

Charles McGinty, co-owner of C.P. McGinty Jewelers, said Old Town Cape approached him about a year ago and a discussion ensued about how to continue the beautification of the downtown.

“This was one area that everyone felt like needed some attention,” he said.

Art in the alleyway features such Cape Girardeau landmarks as Common Pleas Courthouse and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Artwork from local artist Malcolm McCrae is seen Friday along the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“The art was just part of beautification and an attempt to minimize the graffiti and trash that tends to come about,” he said. “The lights make it feel safer at night and more attractive.”

McCrae said the alleyway artwork features historical structures and “monuments and buildings that kind of make Cape Girardeau who it is.”

“It was really created to kind of incorporate all of these different elements together for the local community and then also for a lot of the visitors that kind of come downtown,” McCrae said.