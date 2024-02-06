All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 19, 2019

Downtown Cape alleyway features work of local artist

Pedestrians who use the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in Cape Girardeau have something new to look at along the walkway. The alleyway now features the artwork of local artist Malcolm McCrae as well as overhead lights to illuminate the path at night...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Sheli Simmons, left, and Kelly Nigro, both of Cape Girardeau, look at artwork from local artist Malcolm McCrae along the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street on Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Sheli Simmons, left, and Kelly Nigro, both of Cape Girardeau, look at artwork from local artist Malcolm McCrae along the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street on Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

Pedestrians who use the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in Cape Girardeau have something new to look at along the walkway.

The alleyway now features the artwork of local artist Malcolm McCrae as well as overhead lights to illuminate the path at night.

Charles McGinty, co-owner of C.P. McGinty Jewelers, said Old Town Cape approached him about a year ago and a discussion ensued about how to continue the beautification of the downtown.

“This was one area that everyone felt like needed some attention,” he said.

Art in the alleyway features such Cape Girardeau landmarks as Common Pleas Courthouse and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Artwork from local artist Malcolm McCrae is seen Friday along the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Artwork from local artist Malcolm McCrae is seen Friday along the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

“The art was just part of beautification and an attempt to minimize the graffiti and trash that tends to come about,” he said. “The lights make it feel safer at night and more attractive.”

McCrae said the alleyway artwork features historical structures and “monuments and buildings that kind of make Cape Girardeau who it is.”

“It was really created to kind of incorporate all of these different elements together for the local community and then also for a lot of the visitors that kind of come downtown,” McCrae said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marla Mills, executive director of Old Town Cape, said the project was funded through the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District and managed through Old Town Cape.

“It’s a pedestrian alley that connects Main Street with additional parking on Spanish (Street),” she said. “We wanted to make sure that people felt safe walking in there and that it was a good pedestrian experience.”

Mills said the community improvement district’s goal is to make improvements in “beautification, safety and vibrancy in the downtown area.”

While there is some graffiti visible next to the new art pieces, she said avenues are being pursued to hopefully remove the graffiti. Although, she noted graffiti on historical buildings is “kind of hard to remove.”

Mills said Old Town Cape is also looking at making improvements to the floor of the alley and eventually adding some signage.

While there are no definite plans, she said there is a possibility for similar use of other local alleyways.

A First Friday with the Arts community event is being planned for about 5 to 9 p.m. April 5 to introduce the alley to the public, Mills said.

jwiegand@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3643

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy