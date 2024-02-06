Downtown Cape alleyway features work of local artist

Pedestrians who use the alleyway between C.P. McGinty Jewelers and Threadz on Main Street in Cape Girardeau have something new to look at along the walkway.
The alleyway now features the artwork of local artist Malcolm McCrae as well as overhead lights to illuminate the path at night.
Charles McGinty, co-owner of C.P. McGinty Jewelers, said Old Town Cape approached him about a year ago and a discussion ensued about how to continue the beautification of the downtown.
“This was one area that everyone felt like needed some attention,” he said.
Art in the alleyway features such Cape Girardeau landmarks as Common Pleas Courthouse and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
“The art was just part of beautification and an attempt to minimize the graffiti and trash that tends to come about,” he said. “The lights make it feel safer at night and more attractive.”
McCrae said the alleyway artwork features historical structures and “monuments and buildings that kind of make Cape Girardeau who it is.”
“It was really created to kind of incorporate all of these different elements together for the local community and then also for a lot of the visitors that kind of come downtown,” McCrae said.
Marla Mills, executive director of Old Town Cape, said the project was funded through the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District and managed through Old Town Cape.
“It’s a pedestrian alley that connects Main Street with additional parking on Spanish (Street),” she said. “We wanted to make sure that people felt safe walking in there and that it was a good pedestrian experience.”
Mills said the community improvement district’s goal is to make improvements in “beautification, safety and vibrancy in the downtown area.”
While there is some graffiti visible next to the new art pieces, she said avenues are being pursued to hopefully remove the graffiti. Although, she noted graffiti on historical buildings is “kind of hard to remove.”
Mills said Old Town Cape is also looking at making improvements to the floor of the alley and eventually adding some signage.
While there are no definite plans, she said there is a possibility for similar use of other local alleyways.
A First Friday with the Arts community event is being planned for about 5 to 9 p.m. April 5 to introduce the alley to the public, Mills said.
