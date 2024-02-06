All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 22, 2017
Downtown businesses glad construction is finished, traffic moving again
With Main Street's new concrete streets and sidewalks open again, business is returning to normal for some downtown shop owners. "Business has definitely picked back up, especially for consignment," said Reruns owner Pam Deneke. "People are bringing things back in. ... We're just waiting for the dust to settle."...
Tyler Graef
People walk around Friday downtown Cape Girardeau. Traffic by pedestrians and vehicles recently returned to normal after weeks of street and sidewalk construction.
People walk around Friday downtown Cape Girardeau. Traffic by pedestrians and vehicles recently returned to normal after weeks of street and sidewalk construction.Andrew J. Whitaker

With Main Street's new concrete streets and sidewalks open again, business is returning to normal for some downtown shop owners.

"Business has definitely picked back up, especially for consignment," said Reruns owner Pam Deneke. "People are bringing things back in. ... We're just waiting for the dust to settle."

The revamping of the sidewalks, lighting and streets represented the initial phase of a larger infrastructure update, city engineer Casey Brunke told the Southeast Missourian in December.

The $1.24 million project, funded in part by casino revenue, is part of the city's fifth Transportation Trust Fund, approved by voters in 2015.

Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home, said the project overall represents a net gain for the community, even if it required a short-term pinch.

David Parron, middle, points out something to his mother Phyllis Parron, left, and his aunt Marjorie Engleman, right, while shopping Friday at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau.
David Parron, middle, points out something to his mother Phyllis Parron, left, and his aunt Marjorie Engleman, right, while shopping Friday at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

"It really did affect our business -- in all of downtown, not just our store," she said. "Honestly, there was just nobody down here when the construction was going on. It was a ghost town."

The construction caused several businesses, including Ophelia Boutique, to work harder to get people through their doors, said Ophelia sales associate Andria Thurm.

"We ran specials throughout the construction, gift-card drawings, we doubled our email, texts and sales alerts. We definitely had to double up to reach people," she said, adding their efforts largely were successful.

"Traffic was definitely rough for a bit, but people are back to checking out the shops instead of just checking on the construction."

Kyleigh Baliva, manager at Pastimes Antiques, said her store saw fewer local customers, but out-of-town visitors were as numerous as ever.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Now that the street is again open, she said she's noticed more and more local customers.

Despite the slowdown, Stephens said she's glad to have the new streets and sidewalks.

"It was absolutely worth it," Stephens said.

Something was going to have to happen eventually, she said, and the fact the project was scheduled during a relative slow period for retail helped.

She also praised the workers from Fronabarger Concreters for their handling of the project.

"They were very accommodating," she said, recalling times when workers helped unload her car and helped elderly ladies cross the street.

While antique stores and boutiques generally saw fewer customers during the construction, Socials Cafe co-owner Allen Findley said his business saw less of a dip.

"We slowed down a little bit, but it wasn't terrible," he said. "But we've picked right back up."

And Coin-Op Cantina co-owner Jeff Mungle said his bar saw even less.

"It didn't affect us at all," he said. "Everyone was able to walk in here pretty well. ... We're glad to see it's almost done, and it's great to see where downtown is going."

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy