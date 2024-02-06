With Main Street's new concrete streets and sidewalks open again, business is returning to normal for some downtown shop owners.

"Business has definitely picked back up, especially for consignment," said Reruns owner Pam Deneke. "People are bringing things back in. ... We're just waiting for the dust to settle."

The revamping of the sidewalks, lighting and streets represented the initial phase of a larger infrastructure update, city engineer Casey Brunke told the Southeast Missourian in December.

The $1.24 million project, funded in part by casino revenue, is part of the city's fifth Transportation Trust Fund, approved by voters in 2015.

Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home, said the project overall represents a net gain for the community, even if it required a short-term pinch.

David Parron, middle, points out something to his mother Phyllis Parron, left, and his aunt Marjorie Engleman, right, while shopping Friday at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"It really did affect our business -- in all of downtown, not just our store," she said. "Honestly, there was just nobody down here when the construction was going on. It was a ghost town."

The construction caused several businesses, including Ophelia Boutique, to work harder to get people through their doors, said Ophelia sales associate Andria Thurm.

"We ran specials throughout the construction, gift-card drawings, we doubled our email, texts and sales alerts. We definitely had to double up to reach people," she said, adding their efforts largely were successful.

"Traffic was definitely rough for a bit, but people are back to checking out the shops instead of just checking on the construction."

Kyleigh Baliva, manager at Pastimes Antiques, said her store saw fewer local customers, but out-of-town visitors were as numerous as ever.