With Main Street's new concrete streets and sidewalks open again, business is returning to normal for some downtown shop owners.
"Business has definitely picked back up, especially for consignment," said Reruns owner Pam Deneke. "People are bringing things back in. ... We're just waiting for the dust to settle."
The revamping of the sidewalks, lighting and streets represented the initial phase of a larger infrastructure update, city engineer Casey Brunke told the Southeast Missourian in December.
The $1.24 million project, funded in part by casino revenue, is part of the city's fifth Transportation Trust Fund, approved by voters in 2015.
Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home, said the project overall represents a net gain for the community, even if it required a short-term pinch.
"It really did affect our business -- in all of downtown, not just our store," she said. "Honestly, there was just nobody down here when the construction was going on. It was a ghost town."
The construction caused several businesses, including Ophelia Boutique, to work harder to get people through their doors, said Ophelia sales associate Andria Thurm.
"We ran specials throughout the construction, gift-card drawings, we doubled our email, texts and sales alerts. We definitely had to double up to reach people," she said, adding their efforts largely were successful.
"Traffic was definitely rough for a bit, but people are back to checking out the shops instead of just checking on the construction."
Kyleigh Baliva, manager at Pastimes Antiques, said her store saw fewer local customers, but out-of-town visitors were as numerous as ever.
Now that the street is again open, she said she's noticed more and more local customers.
Despite the slowdown, Stephens said she's glad to have the new streets and sidewalks.
"It was absolutely worth it," Stephens said.
Something was going to have to happen eventually, she said, and the fact the project was scheduled during a relative slow period for retail helped.
She also praised the workers from Fronabarger Concreters for their handling of the project.
"They were very accommodating," she said, recalling times when workers helped unload her car and helped elderly ladies cross the street.
While antique stores and boutiques generally saw fewer customers during the construction, Socials Cafe co-owner Allen Findley said his business saw less of a dip.
"We slowed down a little bit, but it wasn't terrible," he said. "But we've picked right back up."
And Coin-Op Cantina co-owner Jeff Mungle said his bar saw even less.
"It didn't affect us at all," he said. "Everyone was able to walk in here pretty well. ... We're glad to see it's almost done, and it's great to see where downtown is going."
