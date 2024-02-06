Cape Girardeau city officials revoked the liquor license for downtown bar Willie T’s, citing several infractions including failure to report a fight, according to a notice from the office of city manager Scott Meyer.

The city suspended the bar’s license in April after noise violations and complaints from some of its neighbors on Spanish Street.

Days after the suspension was lifted, there was a fight in the bar, which the bar’s owners, Debbie and Billy Palmer, or their employees failed to report to police, Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair wrote in a May 16 memo to the city manager’s office.

Cape Girardeau’s liquor ordinances require a licensee and their employees to notify police immediately of violent acts that occur on the premises.

Officers responded to an assault that reportedly happened inside Willie T’s shortly after 1 a.m. April 16, Blair wrote.

“After the assault, the victim stated that Willie T’s bouncers removed him and the others involved in the fight from the bar,” Blair wrote. “At no time did a representative of Willie T’s make a report to police regarding this incident.”

When police arrived, Blair wrote, the bartender on duty initially refused to identify himself, and although he eventually provided a written statement, he refused to sign it.

City liquor ordinances also require full cooperation with law-enforcement officers investigating a crime.