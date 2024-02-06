Downpour causes minor flooding on Scott City street

On Wednesday, a heavy downpour of rain caused minor flooding on East Hickory Street near Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. City administrator Dustin Whitworth said the 4 inches of rain fell Wednesday evening.

"The rain started maybe around 6:30-ish, and [it]rained 'til 8:30 or so last night, came down very, very heavy, caused flooding," Whitworth said.