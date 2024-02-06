Downpour causes minor flooding on Scott City street

On Wednesday, a heavy downpour of rain caused minor flooding on East Hickory Street near Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. City administrator Dustin Whitworth said the 4 inches of rain fell Wednesday evening.
"The rain started maybe around 6:30-ish, and [it]rained 'til 8:30 or so last night, came down very, very heavy, caused flooding," Whitworth said.
Whitworth said the flooding left some debris and brush in the roadway.
"We have some mud on the streets, some debris, some brush and things like that but no damage to any buildings that I'm aware of," Whitworth said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.