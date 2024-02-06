All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2023

Double homicide under investigation in Sikeston; public assistance requested

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Police are investigating the double homicide of a married couple early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston, and seeking the public's assistance for any information in the matter.

"We are currently about 12 hours into a double homicide investigation that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Southwest Street," Sikeston Department of Public Safety said in a social media post at 3 p.m.

According to DPS, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots. Officers responded and found the couple with gunshot wounds.

EMS responded for lifesaving measures, but the 33-year-old man died on the scene; the woman was transported to a local hospital where she also died, DPS said.

"We are asking for your help. Anyone can call our tip line at (573) 475-3774 and leave an anonymous tip," DPS said in its post. "There is no caller ID on this line so you will not be contacted unless you leave contact information."

