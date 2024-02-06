Double header weekend coming to Scout Hall

Scout Hall will have a full weekend of music coming Friday and Saturday, March 1 and March 2.
The venue, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be welcoming Southern Avenue on March 1 and Arkansauce on March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. each night.
Southern Avenue is a Grammy-nominated soul and roots band based out of Memphis, Tennessee.
According to their website, they were the first Memphis band to sign with Stax Records in more than 40 years. Their self-titled debut was a success, reaching No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Blues Albums chart before being honored with the 2018 Blues Music Award for “Best Emerging Artist Album”. “KEEP ON” in 2019 proved a greater success, debuting among the top 5 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart amidst critical acclaim, ultimately earning Southern Avenue its first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Arkansauce is based out of Arkansas that calls forth melodies of the Ozark Mountains’ rolling hills and raging rivers with their distinct blend of “newgrass”, according to their website.
Their music features improvisational string leads matched with complex melodies, intriguing rhythms and deep thumping bass grooves. Each member sings lead and harmony parts as well as contributes to writing lyrics.
“We are a band that spends most of our time in the back of a van hurtling toward long nights, good times and a destiny unknown,” band member Ethan Bush is quoted as saying on the band’s website. “Our inspiration is gathered by events unfolding in our adventures in real-time. These days, the desire to create, inspire and redefine within our scene seems to be the main driving force behind our music.”
To listen to both bands’ music, find them on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
During shows, Scout Hall is a standing-room facility with limited seating unless indicated. Those who require ADA accommodations, contact team@thescouthall.com.
Tickets are on sale now at www.thescouthall.com/events.
