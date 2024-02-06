Double header weekend coming to Scout Hall

Scout Hall will have a full weekend of music coming Friday and Saturday, March 1 and March 2.

The venue, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be welcoming Southern Avenue on March 1 and Arkansauce on March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. each night.

Southern Avenue is a Grammy-nominated soul and roots band based out of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to their website, they were the first Memphis band to sign with Stax Records in more than 40 years. Their self-titled debut was a success, reaching No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Blues Albums chart before being honored with the 2018 Blues Music Award for “Best Emerging Artist Album”. “KEEP ON” in 2019 proved a greater success, debuting among the top 5 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart amidst critical acclaim, ultimately earning Southern Avenue its first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Contemporary Blues Album.