NewsAugust 11, 2021

Door access upgrades sought for Cape County Jail

Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a request by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to advertise for proposals to upgrade the way 14 doors in the county jail in Jackson are accessed.

"The (Information Technology) department has been assisting us to make movement throughout the building a little quicker (and) a little more streamlined," said Dickerson, who has been the county's top law enforcement official since August 2018.

"Because of all the employees we have going in and out, we need a swipe card system for security and ease of movement through the facility," she said, noting using physical keys with so much jail traffic in and out is problematic.

Dickerson told commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper some of the doors have keypad entry, "but those keypads are dying and we can't even get the parts for them."

Two men, Michael Kahle and Paul Nenninger, were reappointed Monday to the County Law Enforcement Crime Restitution Board for terms expiring Aug. 28, 2024.

