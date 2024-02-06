'Don't be mad at Claire': McCaskill courts black voters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The African-American community's frustration with Sen. Claire McCaskill is real.

The perception the Missouri Democrat has ignored black constituents haunts the corners of her campaign receptions in Ferguson, it looms near rallies in Kansas City, and it even sneaks into sermons from the church pulpit.

"Don't be mad at Claire," pastor Ronald Lindsay bellowed to his African-American congregation Sunday morning at the Concord Fortress of Hope Church where McCaskill sat in the front row. "We want to make sure we support her."

In Missouri, and across the nation, African-American voter enthusiasm will help determine whether Democrats can reclaim the House and Senate majorities from President Donald Trump's Republican Party in November's midterm elections. A dip in black voter turnout in 2016 allowed Trump to eke out victories in several key states, something black leaders nationwide have lamented in recent months.

McCaskill's challenge is greater than most.

A Democrat facing re-election in a state trending sharply Republican in recent years, the Missouri Democrat can't afford to lose any support this fall -- especially not from a group of voters that was supposed to be among her most loyal. Yet less than six months from Election Day, her standing with Missouri's African-American community is in question. And she's being forced to prove she's not taking anyone for granted.

On Friday, McCaskill celebrated the opening of her first campaign office in Ferguson since the St. Louis suburb was shattered by violence in 2014 after police shot and killed Michael Brown. The next day, the 64-year-old senator met privately with African-American leaders in Kansas City. Hours later, she began a two-day tour of Missouri with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of just three African-American U.S. senators, who addressed hundreds of black parishioners at Concord Fortress of Hope on Sunday.

Booker recalled walking into the Senate in 2013 and being "the only black face in the room." He described an instant "kinship and connection" to McCaskill, a senator since 2006.

"You know you have not just a friend in Claire McCaskill, I have a soul sister," Booker told the congregation. "When she asks me to do something, I say, 'Yes, my sister.'"

Black voters' concern about the vulnerable Senate Democrat is likely linked to McCaskill's voter outreach over the last year: She held more than 50 town-hall meetings primarily in rural areas dominated by supporters of Trump. As is the case nationwide, such areas are overwhelmingly white.

McCaskill's decision to prioritize rural outreach speaks to her difficult path ahead in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. To win in November, she must energize her traditional political base -- including minorities and young voters -- while attracting significant support from independents and moderate Republicans. Trump, who won Missouri by nearly 19 points, already has campaigned in the state three times. He has identified McCaskill's defeat as a priority.

The likely Republican nominee, state Attorney General Josh Hawley, has cast McCaskill as a hyper-partisan liberal in hopes of blunting her ability to win over voters on the right.

Hawley adviser Brad Todd downplayed McCaskill's problems with African-Americans. "Her intractable problem," he said, "is that she has no basis to win over independents and Republicans."