Doniphan man accused of killing his brother-in-law

DONIPHAN, Mo. — A Doniphan man is accused of shooting his brother-in-law fatally during an argument early Monday.

At 2:15 a.m., deputies went to a residence on Millcreek Road about a shooting, Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said.

Deputies found Matthew D. Schrimsher, 31, had been shot once in the lower abdomen through a closed door, Barton said.

Schrimsher’s shooter, Barton said, was identified as his brother-in-law, Benjamin Michael Ruhl.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Johnson wrote in a probable-cause statement Ruhl, who was in the home’s basement, loaded a firearm and pointed it at his 18-year-old niece.

The teen alerted the rest of the family Ruhl had a gun. Ruhl pursued his sister and three children up a stairway of the home. There also was a 10-year-old in the home at the time of the shooting.

“Upon reaching the main floor of the residence, Matthew attempted to close the door leading to the basement,” Johnson wrote. “As Mr. Ruhl was ascending the stairway, he pointed the firearm at the stairway door and discharged it. The round that was discharged traveled through the door and struck Matthew.”