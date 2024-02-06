Donations for Operation Christmas Child to begin next month

Operation Christmas Child -- a charity sponsored by Samaritan's Purse -- will begin gathering toys, school supplies and hygiene items Nov. 12 to be donated to children overseas during the Christmas season, according to a news release from Samaritan's Purse.

The donations will be collected at multiple locations in Missouri, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and placed in shoeboxes during the project's National Collection Week of Nov. 12 through 19.

Cape Girardeau volunteers hope to collect more than 18,555 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child's 2018 goal of reaching 11 million children in need, the release stated.