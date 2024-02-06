Donations for Operation Christmas Child to begin next month

Operation Christmas Child -- a charity sponsored by Samaritan's Purse -- will begin gathering toys, school supplies and hygiene items Nov. 12 to be donated to children overseas during the Christmas season, according to a news release from Samaritan's Purse.
The donations will be collected at multiple locations in Missouri, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and placed in shoeboxes during the project's National Collection Week of Nov. 12 through 19.
Cape Girardeau volunteers hope to collect more than 18,555 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child's 2018 goal of reaching 11 million children in need, the release stated.
The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe, the release stated, to deliver "tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine."
"We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas," said regional director Joe Christian in the release. "These simple gifts show God's love to children facing difficult circumstances."
More information and a complete list of donation drop-off locations can be found online at samaritanspurse.org.
