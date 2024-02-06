Donate blood for chance to attend Super Bowl

"Winter weather can change in an instant — so can the nation's blood supply," Zydlo said in the release. "As we celebrate National Blood Donor Month throughout January, the American Red Cross asks donors to resolve to give blood or platelets to keep blood products stocked all season long. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand."

According to the American Red Cross website, the winner will not only receive two tickets to the game but also access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

More information and a list of participating donation locations may be found at www.RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.