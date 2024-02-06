All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 20, 2023

Donate blood for chance to attend Super Bowl

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the National Football League, is offering blood donors a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII . In a news release from Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Tuesday, Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the National Football League, is offering blood donors a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII.

In a news release from Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Tuesday, Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Winter weather can change in an instant — so can the nation's blood supply," Zydlo said in the release. "As we celebrate National Blood Donor Month throughout January, the American Red Cross asks donors to resolve to give blood or platelets to keep blood products stocked all season long. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand."

According to the American Red Cross website, the winner will not only receive two tickets to the game but also access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

More information and a list of participating donation locations may be found at www.RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy