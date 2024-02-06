Lawyer Donald Cobb, a Chaffee, Missouri, native with an extensive military and law enforcement background, filed the necessary paperwork Tuesday to seek the GOP nomination for Scott County prosecuting attorney in the Aug. 2 primary.

Cobb, a graduate of the Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale, is today a partner with Moss & Cobb law firm in Cape Girardeau, specializing in family and criminal law, personal injury and civil litigation cases.

A U.S. Army veteran who served deployments in Kosovo and Iraq, Cobb was also mobilized with the 2175th Military Police company in 2005 to serve in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Cobb previously served as a public safety officer in the City of Sikeston, Missouri, and had two stints as a municipal police chief — in his hometown of Chaffee from 1997 to 2003 and in Scott City from 2003 to 2008.

In 2008, Cobb and his family moved to Guam where he held a role with the U.S. Navy Anti-Terrorism program.

In 2012, Cobb was stationed with the U.S. European Command in Germany. While a member of U.S. EUCOM, he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Among the tasks on which Cobb assisted was the transfer of retired U.S. military equipment, including a field hospital, to the Ukrainian military.

After full military retirement in 2015, Cobb matriculated to law school at SIU-Carbondale and began a program to help veterans transitioning from active-duty service to law school. He became a member of the SIU Law Veterans Clinic, to assist veterans with Veteran Affairs benefit appeals and DD-214 upgrades.

Cobb has completed two summer internships with the Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office and currently teaches part time at the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy.

In addition to his Juris Doctor, Cobb holds an associate degree from Austin Peay State University and a bachelor's degree from Columbia College.

Amanda Oesch is the incumbent county prosecutor.