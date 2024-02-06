Don Dickerson, attorney, regent and River Campus advocate, dies

Cape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, whose vision led to creation of the university's River Campus, died at his home early Thursday following a lengthy illness.

He was 89 years old and had been in hospice care since September, according to his family.

"He died peacefully and had a wonderful spirit right up to the end," his wife, Jo Anne, said.

"He practiced law more than 50 years, had an amazing life and accomplished so much, but the thing he was most proud of was his work with the Board of Regents and the River Campus," she said.

Born on Dec. 4, 1931, Dickerson came from a farming family in the Jackson area and graduated from Jackson High School in 1950. He enrolled at Southeast Missouri State Teachers College later that year and often hitchhiked from Jackson to the Cape Girardeau campus until he saved enough money to buy a used car.

Don Dickerson

Dickerson became the first member of his family to earn a college degree in 1954, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army, training as a radio operator before being assigned to a base in Alaska where he was in charge of the post exchange, commonly known as the PX.

A talented guitarist, having been taught how to play by his mother, Dickerson's wife said he could have been a musician, but chose instead to enroll at the University of Missouri's law school. He paid his tuition through the GI Bill and graduated with his law degree in 1959.

One of Dickerson's law school classmates was Mel Carnahan, who would go on to become Missouri governor and would appoint Dickerson to the Southeast Board of Regents in 1993. He was president of the board from 1996 until his term ended in December 2004.

Plaintiffs and politics

Dickerson spent most of his legal career as a trial attorney on behalf of plaintiffs, but he was initially hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1960 under Cape Girardeau County prosecutor Richard E. Snider.

Although he never held political office, Dickerson worked behind the scenes on behalf of the Democratic Party for most of his adult life. In 1962, he was named Cape Girardeau County party chairman and two years later he and Snider were among a half dozen county residents to be named "honorary colonels" by Gov.-elect Warren E. Hearnes, the others being Bill D. Burlison, Dr. H.C. Magill, William Frye and George Bader.

In 1968, Dickerson was named Southeast Missouri campaign manager for True Davis, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

By that time, he was a partner in the Cape Girardeau law firm of Jackson, Thomasson and Dickerson, a firm that eventually became Cook, Barkett, Ponder & Wolz.

Over the years, Dickerson was associated with several law practices in Cape Girardeau, including Dickerson, Rice, Spaeth, Heisserer & Summers (now known as Rice, Spaeth, Summers & Heisserer) and Dickerson, Hill & Lange.

Dickerson was the congressional district finance chairman for the reelection campaign of Missouri Sen. Stewart Symington in 1970 and two years later he became district campaign coordinator for Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern. It was during the campaign he and Jo Anne, a campaign volunteer, became friends and discovered they had a great deal in common. They were married in November 1973. Together they raised three children, his adopted daughter from a previous marriage and her two sons, also from a prior marriage.

'A consummate lawyer'

Former Cape Girardeau mayor and longtime attorney Al Spradling III remembered working with Dickerson early in his career.