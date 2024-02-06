Domestic violence highlighted by Cape County Commission

Jessica Hill, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Safe House of Southeast Missouri, told Cape Girardeau County Commissioners on Monday the need for her agency's services are continuing "on an upward trend."
Hill's comments followed the commission's approval of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to a proclamation OK'd by commissioners, there were 1,893 domestic violence calls in the county in 2021.
Safe House received 742 hotline calls last year, providing shelter to 190 people — the overwhelming majority being women and children.
