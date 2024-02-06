Domestic incident leads to Advance man's death

ADVANCE, Mo. -- The findings of an autopsy Monday morning found an Advance man died of a gunshot wound allegedly fired by his brother-in-law during a domestic disturbance he was attempting to stop.
Dr. Russell Deidiker's preliminary findings on the autopsy of Tristan Davis, 27, were his manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope.
"He was shot in the chest with a 12-gauge" shotgun, said Pope, who indicated samples were taken from toxicology analysis. Results are expected, he said, in four weeks.
"We received a call around 9:25 p.m. Friday evening of a gunshot," said Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner.
Deputies, he said, responded to a location on County Road 302, also known as "County Line Road," as it is on the Stoddard/Cape Girardeau County line.
"There was a deceased male," said Hefner, who indicated the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the death.
Pope said he pronounced Davis dead when he arrived on the scene at about 10:35 p.m.
"We have a person of interest in custody," said Hefner, who identified that person as Melvin Anderson, 32, of the Advance area.
Anderson, Hefner said, was arrested at the scene, and he is "being held on second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping." Both charges are Class D felonies.
"It was reported the husband (Anderson) was beating his wife, and her brother (Davis) came to stop him," according to Stoddard County Detective Garry Brady's probable-cause statement.
Anderson allegedly shot Davis and then fled the scene on foot, Bray said.
"During the investigation, I observed severe bruising on the head, face, neck, shoulders, biceps, back and legs of Shyla (Anderson)," Brady said. "Shyla stated these injuries occurred from Melvin."
Shyla Anderson, Brady said, reported she had tried to leave a residence in the 22200 block of County Road 302 multiple times during the day.
"Melvin held her from leaving by wrapping his hands around her, squeezing her, causing her to fall to the floor," Brady said. "Melvin held his hands over her mouth as she was screaming that she wanted to leave and for him to stop."
Brady said the woman further reported her husband locked her in the residence.
"She was able to call her mother in North Dakota around 8 p.m. and asked her to call her brother (Davis) to come get her" as she did not have his number, Brady said.
Melvin Anderson was interviewed by Brady at the sheriff's department.
"Melvin admitted to ... holding Shyla against her will as she tried to leave the residence (and) causing injuries," Brady said.
Melvin Anderson, he said, further admitted to pushing his wife into a wall, causing her to fall and receive injuries, as well as "holding his hand over her mouth while she was trying to scream, causing injuries."
Brady said Melvin Anderson also admitted to being under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine at the time the events took place.
Melvin Anderson was booked at the Stoddard County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is to appear at noon today before Associate Circuit Judge Joe Satterfield for arraignment on his charges.
At press time, Melvin Anderson was not charged in connection to Davis' death.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.