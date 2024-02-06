Domestic incident leads to Advance man's death

ADVANCE, Mo. -- The findings of an autopsy Monday morning found an Advance man died of a gunshot wound allegedly fired by his brother-in-law during a domestic disturbance he was attempting to stop.

Dr. Russell Deidiker's preliminary findings on the autopsy of Tristan Davis, 27, were his manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope.

"He was shot in the chest with a 12-gauge" shotgun, said Pope, who indicated samples were taken from toxicology analysis. Results are expected, he said, in four weeks.

"We received a call around 9:25 p.m. Friday evening of a gunshot," said Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner.

Deputies, he said, responded to a location on County Road 302, also known as "County Line Road," as it is on the Stoddard/Cape Girardeau County line.

"There was a deceased male," said Hefner, who indicated the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the death.

Pope said he pronounced Davis dead when he arrived on the scene at about 10:35 p.m.

"We have a person of interest in custody," said Hefner, who identified that person as Melvin Anderson, 32, of the Advance area.

Anderson, Hefner said, was arrested at the scene, and he is "being held on second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping." Both charges are Class D felonies.

"It was reported the husband (Anderson) was beating his wife, and her brother (Davis) came to stop him," according to Stoddard County Detective Garry Brady's probable-cause statement.

Anderson allegedly shot Davis and then fled the scene on foot, Bray said.