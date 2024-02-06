All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2021

Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother

SIKESTON, Mo. — Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with DPS responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of William Street. ...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. — Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with DPS responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of William Street. Upon their arrival, officers located two gunshot victims — a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son — inside the home. Both were transported by EMS to local hospitals.

The teenager, who was shot in the shoulder and chest, died from the injuries at a local hospital around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. The woman received a gunshot wound to her leg.

According to McMillen, an altercation between the 17 year old and his mother’s fiance, Donald A. Powell, 45, of Morley, Missouri, ensued and became physical. A gun was introduced to the situation, and Powell allegedly shot the teen and his mother.

Powell, who reported the incident to DPS, was arrested outside the home. He was charged Thursday through Scott County on the following felony crimes: first degree murder; first degree domestic assault; two counts of armed criminal action; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm; and tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

