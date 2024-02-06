The teenager, who was shot in the shoulder and chest, died from the injuries at a local hospital around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. The woman received a gunshot wound to her leg.

According to McMillen, an altercation between the 17 year old and his mother’s fiance, Donald A. Powell, 45, of Morley, Missouri, ensued and became physical. A gun was introduced to the situation, and Powell allegedly shot the teen and his mother.

Powell, who reported the incident to DPS, was arrested outside the home. He was charged Thursday through Scott County on the following felony crimes: first degree murder; first degree domestic assault; two counts of armed criminal action; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm; and tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.