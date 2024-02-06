All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 17, 2021

Domestic assault cases drop sharply in Cape Girardeau despite COVID

Police Chief Wes Blair told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday the number of reported domestic assaults notably fell in 2020. Blair, presenting a "2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview" report, said there were 185 such cases in 2020, a 26% decline from 2019's total of 250...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair reported the city's 2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crimes Overview at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair reported the city's 2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crimes Overview at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.Southeast Missourian file

Police Chief Wes Blair told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday the number of reported domestic assaults notably fell in 2020.

Blair, presenting a "2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview" report, said there were 185 such cases in 2020, a 26% decline from 2019's total of 250.

Blair, chief since 2013, did not expect this number to fall in a year in which COVID gripped the United States.

"I am a little bit surprised to see that, very pleasantly, because that's not how I thought that data would shake out," he said.

"What I've been seeing, in the limited research we've done, is across the United States, we're seeing spikes in domestic assault. A lot of the areas were attributing (the increase) to people who may not generally be getting along anyway in their domestic situations or who were cooped up together because of COVID," Blair added.

"Any time when people are more stressed out, we would think we'd see increases in domestic violence, but here in Cape Girardeau, we have not," he further explained.

Robberies/homicides

Robberies saw an even steeper decline, from 39 to 27, a 31% decrease.

"It's hard to pinpoint why (that category dropped) -- maybe it's our crime prevention efforts, COVID may be a factor because there are not as many people out to interact with one another, (although) robberies are a little harder to read what the exact cause is," Blair explained.

Murders in Cape Girardeau fell by 50%, from six in 2019 to three last year.

Shots fired

Reversing the downward trend, the number of no-injury shots-fired reports went up 27% -- from 355 to 451 -- but Blair said there is a simple explanation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We expected to see this (statistic) increase because the way we have been tracking. (In 2019), we were counting only what we could confirm as a gunshot call.

"We decided this past year to count differently in order to make (our data) more transparent," Blair said.

"We flipped the model moving from counting only (verified) gunshots to including in our (2020) data incidents where we couldn't verify a gunshot, meaning it might end up actually being a firework or a car backfiring," he added.

Self-inflicted

The number of self-inflicted incidents jumped from one in 2019 to five in 2020.

"Some were suicides (but) some were woundings, mainly the result of not handling a gun properly," Blair said.

Calls

Calls for service by residents dropped 16%, from 56,347 to 47,144.

"(It's) my first blush on the figures, (but) it might be COVID-related, because again, not as many people were out (last year), interacting with each other," Blair opined.

Vehicle mishaps

There was a marked 14% drop in no-injury motor vehicle collisions, from 1,634 to 1,400, plus a steep 38% decline in collisions with injuries, 474 to 294.

Blair credits COVID and the chilling effect the virus had on travel.

"Absolutely. We saw so much less traffic on the roads in general for a good bit of the year because nobody had anywhere to go," he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy