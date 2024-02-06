Domestic assault cases drop sharply in Cape Girardeau despite COVID

Police Chief Wes Blair told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday the number of reported domestic assaults notably fell in 2020.

Blair, presenting a "2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview" report, said there were 185 such cases in 2020, a 26% decline from 2019's total of 250.

Blair, chief since 2013, did not expect this number to fall in a year in which COVID gripped the United States.

"I am a little bit surprised to see that, very pleasantly, because that's not how I thought that data would shake out," he said.

"What I've been seeing, in the limited research we've done, is across the United States, we're seeing spikes in domestic assault. A lot of the areas were attributing (the increase) to people who may not generally be getting along anyway in their domestic situations or who were cooped up together because of COVID," Blair added.

"Any time when people are more stressed out, we would think we'd see increases in domestic violence, but here in Cape Girardeau, we have not," he further explained.

Robberies/homicides

Robberies saw an even steeper decline, from 39 to 27, a 31% decrease.

"It's hard to pinpoint why (that category dropped) -- maybe it's our crime prevention efforts, COVID may be a factor because there are not as many people out to interact with one another, (although) robberies are a little harder to read what the exact cause is," Blair explained.

Murders in Cape Girardeau fell by 50%, from six in 2019 to three last year.

Shots fired

Reversing the downward trend, the number of no-injury shots-fired reports went up 27% -- from 355 to 451 -- but Blair said there is a simple explanation.