An investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred Tuesday between a mother and her juvenile son, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department were observed outside the doorway of an apartment building at 8 Village Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers escorted a woman to a patrol vehicle before leaving the scene, and a pool of blood was observed inside the doorway to the apartment building and on the steps.