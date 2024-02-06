All sections
NewsJune 10, 2020

Domestic assault at Village on the Green apartment complex leaves juvenile injured

An investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred Tuesday between a mother and her juvenile son, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department were observed outside the doorway of an apartment building at 8 Village Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers escorted a woman to a patrol vehicle before leaving the scene, and a pool of blood was observed inside the doorway to the apartment building and on the steps...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a domestic assault Tuesday at 8 Village Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a domestic assault Tuesday at 8 Village Drive in Cape Girardeau.

An investigation is underway after a domestic assault occurred Tuesday between a mother and her juvenile son, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department were observed outside the doorway of an apartment building at 8 Village Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers escorted a woman to a patrol vehicle before leaving the scene, and a pool of blood was observed inside the doorway to the apartment building and on the steps.

The mother claimed the juvenile was “accidentally cut on the hand” during the dispute, Hann stated. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to Hann, and the juvenile received medical treatment.

The mother has been taken into custody pending a full investigation, Hann stated.

Local News
