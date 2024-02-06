DOJ supports suit demanding religious tuition payments

PORTLAND, Maine -- The U.S. Department of Justice is supporting three families who are suing to force the State of Maine to pay tuition for some students to attend religious high schools.

The "Statement of Interest" filed Monday supports a lawsuit targeting the state's longstanding tuition policy for students in districts without have a high school. In those cases, the state will pay for tuition to a private school, but not a religious school.

Over the years, state and federal courts have consistently upheld Maine's exclusion of religious-backed private schools from the tuition program.

But the Department of Justice contends the state has failed to justify its "discrimination" against religious schools, citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case in which the Missouri Department of Natural Resources denied a grant to a church-affiliated preschool.

The DOJ filing reflects how the U.S. Supreme Court "seems to be leaning our way on this issue," said Steven Whiting, an attorney who filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of an Orthodox Jewish organization.

"The law has changed over time and now it's time for the court to look at this thing as a constitutional right. School choice shouldn't depend on whether you're religious or not," he said.

But Zachary Heiden from the ACLU of Maine said he didn't see many similarities with the Supreme Court case dealing with state grants for a playground surface made from recycled rubber tires in Missouri.