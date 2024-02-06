The Dohogne family received five new flags to the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North this past Memorial Day, honoring members of the family who died after their time in the military.

Members of the family who received flags: Emmett, Silas, Thomas Sr., Urban and Anthony — all served during World War II, except Thomas Sr., who served in the Vietnam War. The flags were dedicated in a ceremony May 31.

“They were all super, super amazing individuals, and I’m not just saying that because I’m related to them,” Chris Dohogne, Emmett’s son, said with a laugh.

Chris said although he comes from a long line of veterans, his father, who died in October 1994, had the largest impact on him. Chris said he will never forget the “Saving Private Ryan”-moment he and his father shared, referring to the 1998 film.

Emmett was born in Kelso, Missouri, and served as a bombardier on a B-17 during World War II in Germany. He was stationed in Chesterton, England, with the 305th Bomb Group, 365th Bomb Squadron of the 8th Army Air Corps.

According to Chris, Emmett’s plane was shot down on his fifth mission. All 10 members of the crew were captured except Emmett, who was sent to a German prisoner of war hospital with a wounded knee.