Dogs being killed as St. Louis coyotes expand hunt

ST. LOUIS -- Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent in the St. Louis area, and some are strolling down neighborhood streets and attacking area pets.

St. Louis police tweeted last month that four coyotes were spotted near Willmore Park near the River Des Peres. Police are urging people not to approach or feed coyotes, with the caveat there's no need to dial 911 for sightings of coyotes or any other wildlife, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"Their water resources are frozen, and food dwindles as winter goes on," said Tom Meister, a St. Louis regional wildlife damage biologist. "They're probably in a stage of the season where they're hungry and out looking for food."

Meister said dogs are also targets of hunting coyotes, and people shouldn't leave their pets unattended outside, especially at night. He recalled a few years ago in Ladue where six people who lived near each other lost small dogs to coyotes.