Dogs and fireworks — Loud noises disturb man's best friend

Many upcoming events will mark the country's birthday, but some furry residents will not be celebrating.
Dog owner Sarah Lynch of Cape Girardeau does not mince words as the Independence Day weekend approaches.
"I love my country but because of fireworks, I hate the Fourth of July," said Lynch, whose 11-year-old canine is terrified by the unmistakable noise of pyrotechnics.
The dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Pekingese mix named River, has heart issues and must be medicated with the anti-anxiety medication trazodone to endure the sound booms caused by neighborhood revelers.
"If I don't give him the med an hour before I think the fireworks will start, once they begin, River will start to pant heavily, will hide behind the toilet or jump into the bathtub," Lynch said.
"I live out on a farm and my dogs still freak out at all the booms," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, board president of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), who notes animals are much more sensitive to sound than human beings, especially dogs with their enhanced hearing.
"Some (dogs) are lost forever when they try to run away from fireworks by hiding in the woods, or tragically, when they are hit in traffic," Craig said.
In addition to anti-anxiety meds, Craig said microchipping is a lifesaving step pet owners should take in the event a beloved animal runs off.
"I also have GPS (global positioning system) on my dogs' collars and I can tell you within 50 feet where they are at all times," added Craig, who said a half dozen companies offer GPS for pets. She uses a company called Whistle.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department also recommends microchipping pets and pet collars with up-to-date owner information plus a few no-cost ideas for owners.
"(The police department) recommends owners keep their pets indoors and away from fireworks for as much time as possible during firework season. The American Kennel Club suggests owners should also create a quiet space within the home where the sounds of fireworks will be muffled and your animal can feel safe. Enclosing your pet inside a bedroom, pulling the curtains and laying towels along the door can assist in creating quiet. White noise, a loud fan or other familiar sounds can also muffle the sound of fireworks for a pet," said Sgt. Joseph Hann, Cape Girardeau police spokesman.
Hann also recommends pet owners talk with folks in their neighborhood about their concerns.
"You can talk with your neighbor and discuss the possibility of them igniting their fireworks further away from your home or limiting their times or frequency," said Hann, who suggested a "common sense" approach can bring "cohesion" over the holiday.
Sam Herndon IV, a self-avowed animal lover and member of the HSSEMO Board of Directors, said the not-for-profit agency is all too familiar with the upset fireworks can cause animals.
"At the Humane Society, people call us a lot to report dogs with collars that belong to somebody who are scared to death, shaking, who've run for several miles at the sound of fireworks," Herndon said.
"We had a dog just returned to its owner in the past few days in the Jackson-Fruitland area, and the animal disappeared after hearing fireworks," he said. "Hours later someone found the terrified dog and managed to connect with its owner through Facebook."
Tracy Poston, executive director of HSSEMO, recommends the SEMO Lost Pet Facebook page to pet owners who lose track of an animal.
"I've lost track of the number of pets who have gotten their animals back because of that social media page," she said.
