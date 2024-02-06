Dogs and fireworks — Loud noises disturb man's best friend

Many upcoming events will mark the country's birthday, but some furry residents will not be celebrating.

Dog owner Sarah Lynch of Cape Girardeau does not mince words as the Independence Day weekend approaches.

"I love my country but because of fireworks, I hate the Fourth of July," said Lynch, whose 11-year-old canine is terrified by the unmistakable noise of pyrotechnics.

The dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Pekingese mix named River, has heart issues and must be medicated with the anti-anxiety medication trazodone to endure the sound booms caused by neighborhood revelers.

"If I don't give him the med an hour before I think the fireworks will start, once they begin, River will start to pant heavily, will hide behind the toilet or jump into the bathtub," Lynch said.

"I live out on a farm and my dogs still freak out at all the booms," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, board president of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), who notes animals are much more sensitive to sound than human beings, especially dogs with their enhanced hearing.

"Some (dogs) are lost forever when they try to run away from fireworks by hiding in the woods, or tragically, when they are hit in traffic," Craig said.

Preventative measures

In addition to anti-anxiety meds, Craig said microchipping is a lifesaving step pet owners should take in the event a beloved animal runs off.

"I also have GPS (global positioning system) on my dogs' collars and I can tell you within 50 feet where they are at all times," added Craig, who said a half dozen companies offer GPS for pets. She uses a company called Whistle.