Doggy Playcare opens in Jackson

Clipz Playcare in Jackson opened for business Monday in the former Just Kids daycare building at 608 Rosamund St., a new space with familiar faces.

Owner Cherie Harris said it's been a long process, building a daycare for dogs, but a real labor of love for all involved.

This isn't the first doggy daycare in Jackson. Becky Dunn, owner of Furry Kid Klubhouse, said that business started on Jackson Boulevard in 2015.

Canine Clipz grooming business started in the building with them, Dunn said, "and they quickly outgrew the space we had to offer. So they found a bigger place and went out on their own."

All of this was on good terms, Dunn said, as they're all in the same business with the same community of dog-loving clients.

Canine Clipz moved to 2114 E. Jackson Blvd. in January 2016, where they're still handling grooming operations, said Sam Hagene, daycare manager.

Nov. 1 is the target date for grooming operations to move into 608 Rosamund, he said.

But for now, Clipz Playcare has a few clients whose dogs spend the day playing, wearing themselves out and having quality socialization time, Hagene said.

There's still a lot of remodeling work to be done inside, Hagene said.

"The building was designed to keep kids in check," Hagene said, laughing. "Dogs and kids aren't too far apart."

The outdoor play area has an external wooden fence to help keep the dogs from seeing traffic or pedestrians -- a fence installed by workers and friends, working on weekends and evenings until it was done, Hagene said.