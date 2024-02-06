Dogged determination leads to pet's safe return

Melissa Graviett tried everything to find her dog when she lost him on a 2020 camping trip on Memorial Day weekend.

She put up fliers. She hiked through the hills of Grassy, Missouri, where Buddy was last seen. She even consulted a psychic to get a few leads. Nothing.

That is until a year and four days later when Melissa and her husband, Kevin, found Buddy at the same campground they lost him at.

"I was just shaking," Melissa said. "I waited for this day since May 22, 2020."

Buddy, a Catahula Leopard breed, escaped when Melissa and her family left their campsite at the Arrowhead Campground to go eat. A friend opened the door of the Graviett's camper, and Buddy bolted out.

Melissa and her family searched for months to find him.

"Me and my husband slept in the living room on our couch with the door open, porch and back porch lights on, just in hopes he would find his way home," Melissa said.

Buddy had been in Melissa's life since he was a puppy. He was like one of her children, she said.

Buddy was an inside dog and never had to live outside for too long. Melissa worried he wouldn't survive out in the woods among coyotes and snakes with no food.