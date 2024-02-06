Dog rescued from hot SUV outside St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri is urging pet owners to avoid keeping their animals alone inside vehicles, even for a few minutes, after a dog was rescued from a hot SUV in St. Louis.

The Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force on Tuesday rescued the dog outside the St. Louis Zoo. KMOV-TV reported someone passing by saw the dog in a Ford Explorer that was parked in the sun on a day when the air temperature was in the upper 90s. The Humane Society said the dog was panting and appeared to be in distress.

The dog was taken to Humane Society headquarters and examined, and was determined to be unharmed. The owner has not been charged.